We’ve provided structured security for businesses to thrive – Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government on Wednesday said it has provided adequate security in the state for operators of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in the state.

The state added that it has also provided credit facilities, a graduate loan scheme and other technical support to MSMEs.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, while speaking at the Ibadan Business Festival, held at the Trans Amusement Park, Ibadan also stated that the state government has provided structured security architecture for businessmen and investors to operate unhindered in the State, stressing further that the pillar of any meaningful development in any nation is security hence the ranking of Oyo State as one of the safest States in the Nation for the transaction of business opportunities and growth.

According to the commissioner who was represented by Olayinka Raimi, deputy director of trade, the ministry being responsible for Trade and Investment in the State would be willing to offer necessary assistance to investors, young entrepreneurs and others in realizing their potential.

While saying that the state is leaving no stone unturned in providing a conducive environment, therefore, commended the organizers of the program, Ibadan Business Hub, for coming up with such a program that is in line with the agenda of the present administration in the state in accelerating economic growth of the state.

Earlier in her address, Temitope Adelakun, the convener of the program, stated that Ibadan Business Hub is a one-stop platform that provides support for small and medium scale businesses in Ibadan and its environs to standardize and scale up their businesses.

Adelakun stated that Ibadan Business Festival is an annual event that uses a mix of entertainment, talent hunt, networking, learning and collaborations to achieve an end goal of driving sales for registered vendors.