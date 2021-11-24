Torilo launches BizEdge to help future-proof MSMEs

BizEdge, an online platform that helps businesses manage company data and day-to-day operations, was launched on October 29, 2021.

Torilo Nigeria said at a press conference in Lagos, that it has developed a modern and efficient online solution to help Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) handle integration difficulties and deliver sustainable and qualitative results.

According to Farinre Oluwaseun, Head of design, Torilo Nigeria, digital versions of business operations, fixing problems can now occur with real-time insights.

“The productivity tool was built as a result of a wish; a desire for a tool that makes managing a business seem like it’s no big deal.” Joe Odunayo , partner at Torilo Group.

Derin Adebanjo, Product manager said the company is enabling build for the future and even going on to become successful references for small companies.

Citing a report, he noted that 50 percent of MSMEs do not make it to the fifth year of their existence, and this can be largely attributed to poor management, finance, and staff challenges.

“BizEdge is about to revolutionize businesses locally and globally, especially micro, small and medium businesses,” Derin Adebanjo said.

The company’s app is expected to offer a high level of security to protect customers’ personal information from unauthorized use and will be available for download at Google Play and Apple Store

“The app will be available for download on Google Play and Apple Store, and subscription is as low as N1000 for businesses with one employee,” Adelanwa Temitope, product marketer, said.