We must remain apolitical – DIG to officers

Muhammad Hafiz, the deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), in charge of the northwest for the 2023 general election, on Thursday, warned security personnel to remain apolitical throughout the process.

Hafiz spoke in Sokoto when he addressed the joint security personnel deployed to cover the February 25 presidential and national assembly election in the state.

“We are not politicians, our political party is Nigeria, we should maintain the status quo.

“Our mandate as directed by the inspector-general of police is to ensure a secure environment for Nigerians before, during and of course after the election,” he said

The DIG directed that the personnel must ensure the fulfilment of the commitment by President Muhammadu Bihari toward leaving a legacy that will be acceptable to Nigerians.

“We should sustain the president’s assertion that security personnel are for everybody and they do not belong to any political party.

“Therefore, we should continue to work together in ensuring a secured environment for Nigerians to vote for leaders of their choice before, during and beyond the elections,” Hafiz said.

Hafiz, while also addressing political parties, warned politicians to caution their support against indulging in acts that would cause a breach of peace.

“The security operatives will not allow any person or group to destruct the existing peaceful nature of the process,” he added.

Earlier, Muhammed Gumel, the commissioner of police in the state, assured the DIG that security personnel in the state were ready for the elections.

“We have deployed enough security personnel that include the police, army, civil defence and all other security outfits to ensure safety throughout the process and beyond,” he said.