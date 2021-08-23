‘We must regain the lost glory of Rubber Industry in Cross River State’

The national president of Rubber Producers, Processers Marketers Associations of Nigeria (NARPPMAN) on Monday said he was in the State to help regain the lost glory of the rubber industry in Cross River State.

Igbinosun said rubber all over the world play key roles in the economic development of any Nation especially in Cross River State where rubber was used in paying workers salaries.

The national president of NARPPMAN said this in Calabar during a media briefing to Mark 2021 Rubber week in Cross River State.

Read also: NARPPMAN targets 25,000 hectares rubber plantation in Cross River

He further disclosed that NARPPMAN was out to revamp the rubber sector in Cross River State through workshops, sensitisation and advocacy.

Also speaking, the state chairman of NARPPMAN Umo Inameti said this is the first edition of rubber week in the State.

He said the programme line out include paying of Courtesy call on the governor and a workshop and Advocacy on Rubber.

He said NARPPMAN in the State is expecting no less than 30,000 hectares of land from the State government for rubber plantations.