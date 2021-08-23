NARPPMAN targets 25,000 hectares rubber plantation in Cross River

Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN) has announced plans to cultivate 25,000 hectares of rubber plantation in Cross River state.

Igbinosun Idowu Peter, national president, NARPPMAN, stated that the association has a ten-year development plan to establish 160,000 hectares of rubber plantation in 24 states of Nigeria, out of which 25,000 hectares, would be cultivated in Cross River state.

Igbnosun disclosed this in Calabar, during a courtesy call on Okon Owuna, Cross River state commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, noting that Cross River state is one of the major stakeholders in the rubber value chain.

He explained that the association has been established in 24-states of the federation and Cross River state alone has over 600 members.

He lamented that in the past nobody was promoting rubber, despite the huge potentials for the state and the national economy.

According to NARPPMAN President, “I came to Cross River state as part of advocacy with relevant stakeholders to develop rubber industries that are moribund.

“We are collaborating with some multinationals in the rubber value chain to develop rubber industries in Cross River state”.

Okon Owuna, Cross River state commissioner for Agriculture, who was excited over the visit of the NARPPMAN President, assured that the state government will partner with the Association to develop the rubber industries.

“I want to assure you of the state government’s desire to partner with your Association to develop our rubber plantations across the state”

The Commissioner noted that the rubber industry was the engine room of the Cross River economy in the past, decried it’s continuous decline, which he attributed to lack of attention.