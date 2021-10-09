Warri chieftain, Mene Brown extols the legacy of late Idahosa Okunbo

The Ogwa-Olusan of Warri kingdom, Mene Brown has paid tribute to the Late Idahosa Okunbo, describing him as a man who had the hand of God upon his life.

Brown spoke at the Night of Tributes filled with wonderful speeches, and fond recollections of the memory of the recently departed Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

The event held in Benin City, Edo State which had in attendance, the esteemed royal houses of the Bini and Warri Kingdom, was one in a line of many leading up to the final internment of the great billionaire businessman and exceptional philanthropist.

It was organised by the family and attracted a wide array of close family, friends, business associates and distinguished dignitaries who came from far and near to grace the occasion.

Brown, who stood as the spokesman of the powerful delegation that came with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who is married to the first child of the deceased, prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude for the family to bear the loss of their patriarch.

He recounted the warm interactions with the deceased years earlier when he was sent as a royal emissary to negotiate the hand of his daughter in marriage and how he was struck by the blessed and kind nature of ‘Captain Hosa’.

The Late ‘Captain Hosa’ was buried in Benin on Friday October 8, 2021.