Idahosa Okunbo: Benin agog as family holds service of songs for the deceased

Benin City, the capital of Edo State was full of excitement on Thursday night when large but united Okunbo family, as well as close friends, converged to celebrate the Late Idahosa Well Okunbo, Nigeria’s billionaire businessman, whose life was a light to millions across the globe.

It was a night full of true embrace and emotions when all the 12 Okunbo children, his brothers, and his widow gathered to honour the deceased in a momentous service of songs held in GRA, Benin City on October 7, 2021.

The family held hands in unison of spirit and soul, inspired by the heartfelt tribute from Kingsley Okunbo, the deceased’s younger brother in the presence of close friends, relatives, and guests.

Kingsley Okunbo, the deceased’s younger brother, unravelled details of the special bond he shared with his late brother and the entire family.

Olori Atuwatse III, the first daughter, and Queen of Warri Kingdom, led the rest of the family in a sensational rendition of ‘We are joint heirs of the Father. We are Family. We are one.

These actions and reassuring deep hugs went a long well to show Nigerians and the whole world that family was important to the Late Okunbo, and that commitment to all his 12 children always came first.

Read Also: Nigeria’s political class, friends honour late Idahosa Okunbo in Benin home

Also present were political juggernauts, captains of industry, pre-eminent spiritual leaders, long-time acquaintances and friends, royal delegates, beneficiaries, and relations of the late ‘Captain Hosa’ as the deceased was popularly called.

Top of the list of politicians present are Philip Shuaib and his wife, deputy governor of Edo State, who represented the State Government; James Onanefe Ibori, former governor of Delta State; Adams Aliyu Oshiomole, former governor of Edo State; Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno State, and Mene Brow, the Ogwa-Olusan of the Warri Kingdom among others.

Also in attendance were notable Nigerian pastors and they include Osagie Ize-Iyamu; Itua Ighodalor, lead pastor of Trinity House; Goodheart Ekwueme, and Charles Osazuwa.

One major highlight of the event was a stirring documentary on the life of the Late ‘Captain Hosa’ where the deceased declared his love and appreciation in what could be described as a final message to his family.

The event was in its essence as it gloriously showcased to the world a great legacy that ‘Captain Idahosa’ left behind, and the family will forever be proud of a man they regard as their father, brother, husband, and a great pillar of hope.

Finally, the deceased’s friends and family said in unionism ‘We love you, Captain Hosa’ and ‘we wish you a safe landing to the great beyond’ to wrap up the day.

It was inspiring to witness the Okunbo bond – strong and intact, as apparent to all present at the Benin residence, as well as the thousands streaming virtually.