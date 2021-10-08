Nigeria’s political class, friends honour late Idahosa Okunbo in Benin home

The crème-de-la-crème of Nigeria’s political class have converged in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, and home to the late billionaire businessman, Idahosa Wells Okunbo, to pay their last respects to the deceased.

Top among them are Philip Shuaib, the deputy governor of Edo State and his wife; James Ibori, former governor of Delta State and his wife; Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State, and Kassim Afegbua, commissioner for Information and Orientation for Edo State, who represented Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), Nigeria’s former head of State.

The second Night of Tribute, which had the above-listed friends of the deceased, and a close-knit circle of Okunbo family members, was held at Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo residence in Benin, Edo State.

The Eclectic Praise Group, and Emma Ogidiolu, Pastor led the opening procession while Greg Uanseru, a billionaire oil mogul expressed his deep regrets at losing someone he refers to as his twin brother.

The family, friends and other guests shared compelling stories of personal experiences, sacrifices, and endeavours made by the man they regard as a pillar and colossal symbol. In the words of a guest, ‘Cappi was everything to everyone’.

“He was a man of his words, very kind to a fault. Integrity and unwillingness-to-be-deceptive were keys to the success of the late Okunbo,” Uanseru said.

In admiration of the late Okunbo’s contributions to national development, Rasak Bello Osagie, a former member of the House of Representatives, described the deceased as ‘passionate about Nigeria with a nationalistic fervour’, and his actions were powered by passion, integrity, and purpose.

Also, the night had a series of the testimony of how the late Okunbo cherished and nurtured friendships throughout his years of existence. This was why many close friends, confidants, and old-time buddies were present to bid adieu to their dear pal.

Top among his friends include Mike Williams, a captain, Garth Dooley, Peter Okundaye and Tony Idighie shared jolly memories and the most valued moments with the late Okunbo.

They described him as a man that lived well, adding that the deceased will be missed by all Nigerians because he was a great Nigerian.

Meanwhile, old friends from the Federal Government College Warri led by Oladimeji Garuba, Frank Longe, and Roseline Ehanire were also present. They likened him to a lion that would never retreat’ and ‘a lily of the valley’ that would continue to live even after it was cut down.

The siblings of the deceased however expressed their gratitude beyond the grief, describing him as a ‘candle’ that knows how to share his light with others.

While declaring their love for the late Okunbo, the quartet of Edith, Bright, Morrison, and Dandisson, all siblings of the deceased, lauded their brother’s brave accomplishments and giant strides.

They promised to be consoled because the late Okunbo is already in the bosom of the Lord, as they learn to continue without him, adding that it is well with the late Idahosa Okunbo as they wished him a safe landing to the great beyond.