UTME registration begins February 12th – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Monday announced that the registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and the Direct Entry examination will begin February 12, 2022 and end 19th March 2022.

The board also informed that UTME examination will be held from 20th to 30th April 2022, while mock examinations will be held 2nd April 2022.

The board made this known in its weekly bulletin released on Monday in Abuja.

The board also called on all candidates who deposited N4,000 for late registration in the 2021 UTME/DE but were unable to complete their registration process to visit its website https//www.jamb.gov.ng and complete a form for refund.

“The above candidates are to click on the UTME/DE unregistered candidates vank draft recapture and fill the spaces, after which they would key in the token sent to the phone numbers they submitted during the submission of their drafts. It is their token that would be used to access a form they will fill their account details for the refund of the value of the draft.

“Candidates are to provide these details within the next two weeks from the date of this publication,” the board stated.