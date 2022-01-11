JAMB mandates tertiary institutions to complete 2021 admission

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has called on all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to ensure they complete the 2021 admission exercise without further delay.

According to a statement released by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of information in the board’s weekly bulletin recently, the call became necessary following a negligible number of fully – processed 2021 admissions on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) out of the teeming population of eligible candidates with the requisite qualification “yearning for admission.”

The board said admissions for only 100, 000 candidates have been processed out of the over 600, 000 eligible candidates.

Mohammed Ahmed, JAMB’s director of admissions, stated these while briefing some select institutional desk officers.

Ahmed admonished the desk officers to interact with their respective institutions to ensure that even if they are not ready for the students to resume, they can conduct such admissions prior to their respective chosen resumption dates to enable their candidates to know their fate.

The director in the statement said the board was ready to roll out the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application documents, hence the need for desk officers to be proactive

Read also: 2022 UTME: JAMB cautions on sale of entry forms

“The board is aware of the numerous challenges that have impacted the academic calendars of tertiary institutions as well as the smooth processing of admission requests but urged them to devise acceptable means of closing the gap and complete the 2021 admission exercise on schedule,” the statement read.

Recall that over 1.4 million candidates registered for both the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) of which only about 600, 000 possessed the requisite qualifications to be admitted based on available records with JAMB.

Besides, JAMB said it has changed the literature texts in four language subjects, including Literature – in – English ahead of 2022 UTME.

The board gave the four language subjects as Arabic, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.

“New text for Literature-in-English includes Lion and the Jewel by Wole Soyinka; Look Back in Anger by John Osborne; Second Class Citizen by Buchi Emecheta; Unexpected Joy at Dawn by Alex Agyei Agyiri; and Wuthering Heights by Emile Bronte.

“These changes would take effect from the 2022 UTME,” JAMB said.