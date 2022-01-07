2022 UTME: JAMB cautions on sale of entry forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have warned candidates, parents, and guardians that the board is yet to commence sales of entry forms for both the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) documents.

Fabian Benjamin, the head of media, JAMB disclosed on Thursday that the board has not commenced the sale of application forms for the 2022 application documents as was been circulated.

Benjamin in a statement clarified the rumour that JAMB has begun the sales of 2022 entry forms exercise when said that the board had not commenced the sale of any form, however, he stated that the board has finished all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 forms in due course.

“The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to the activities of unwholesome elements who had been misleading the general public on the purported commencement of the sale of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any information in circulation purporting to have emanated from the Board to the effect that the sale of the 2022 UTME/DE forms has commenced isn’t only fraudulent but is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic among prospective candidates for their own selfish ends.

“Although JAMB has concluded all arrangements to commence the sale of the 2022 UTME and DE Application Documents in due course it is yet to fix any date for its commencement,” the statement read.

Besides, the statement further explained that the announcement of a suitable date to begin the sale of the 2022 UMTE entry form would be accompanied by well-defined information on the steps for the buying of the e-pins, creating a profile, and how to go about biometric capturing, among other important details.