JAMB excludes underage candidates from Covid-19 vaccination requirement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has explained that all underage candidates are not expected to produce Covid-19 vaccination cards before they are allowed to access the board’s facilities.

The underage candidates according to JAMB are candidates below the age of 18 years. JAMB explained that those who fall within that category are not covered by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) vaccination policy.

Fabian Benjamin, the head of public relations of JAMB, in a statement, said that the decision not to request that those underage candidates should present Covid-19 vaccination cards before being allowed access to the board’s facilities is in tandem with the NCDC policy.

“It is to be noted that the policy, as announced by the board, is in tandem with the NCDC policy of no vaccination, no access to public places as well as ensuring that only persons eligible for vaccination are vaccinated and issued the card.

“Meanwhile, in view of likely abuse by individuals, the board would also require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.

“This directive is to protect the public as well as the staff of the board from the ravaging virus and would want all and sundry to play their own part in this battle of ensuring that we have a healthy and productive population.”

Recall that the Board had announced a policy of no vaccination card, no entry into any of its facilities nationwide.

JAMB in the statement disclosed that the board was aware that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the board’s facilities.

However, the board counselled such candidates to desist from such unlawful acts with the assurance that they will be granted access to JAMB’s facilities provided they provide genuine evidence.