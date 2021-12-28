COVID-19: Nigeria records 237,561 cases, 3,002 deaths

Nigeria recorded 1,547 COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 237,561 since the outbreak of the virus on February 27, 2020.

The virus has also claimed 3,022 lives in Nigeria so far.

Nigeria has treated and discharged 212,550 of those infected. 193 of them were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

The National Centre for Disease Control stated on Monday that Sunday’s infections were recorded in nine states and the FCT.

Read also: COVID 19: Delta attains 7.05% vaccination

FCT took over the lead from Lagos State on Sunday as it recorded 806 infections compared to 401 recorded by the latter.

Borno had 166 infections, Oyo State had 78 infections, Ogun State had 47, and Osun State had 30, while Ekiti State and Katsina State had seven infections each.

Kano State had four new infections, while Jigawa had one. Nigeria has also taken 3,751,696 samples since the outbreak of the virus.