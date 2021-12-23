COVID 19: Delta attains 7.05% vaccination

Delta State government says it has attained 7.05 percent COVID-19 vaccination as of December 21.

The state commissioner for health, Mordi Ononye, with the commissioner of information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a joint press conference in Asaba.

Ononye said that the state currently occupies the ninth position of states that have administered the vaccines.

“Efforts and modalities are on to ensure we attain the 50 percent population target before January 31, 2022,” he said.

Ononye said that the ministry of health partnered the ministry of youths, education, local government authorities and religious bodies to ensure that people accept and take the vaccination.

He said that the treatment of COVID in the state government health facilities is free, but advised residents to key into the State Health Insurance Scheme to make healthcare easier for them.

Ononye disclosed that the recent COVID infections had been attributed to the Omicron variant due to its fast spread.

He added that out of the total of 3,295 sample tested in December, 395 persons tested positive in the state many of which were asymptomatic.

Ononye, however, advised the general public to continue to observe all the COVID-19 protocols of hand washing, use of face masks, social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

“We have always had an enforcement team in place but we try as much as possible not to be punitive in the things that we do but to appeal to the good sense of judgment of our people to please apply themselves to what has been prescribed.

“It is sad to know that some persons, especially religious bodies, have added some untrue sentiments to this issue of vaccination that has created doubts and low number of persons that show up for vaccination not just in Delta, Ononye said.