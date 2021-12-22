Nigeria destroys over 1m expired COVID-19 Vaccines

The Nigerian government has destroyed 1,066,214 doses of expired AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines at a dumpsite in Abuja on Wednesday.

The destruction came more than a week after health authorities said several COVID-19 doses donated to Nigeria have a short shelf life and expired before administration.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), destroyed the vaccines at the Gosa Dumpsite, kilometres away from the Idu Railway station.

This batch is said to be part of the 2,594,100 vaccine doses received on the 11th and 29th of October of which only 1,527,886 were administered. The batches of the vaccine destroyed expired in November.

But, the Federal Government has said it would no longer accept vaccines with short shelf life saying they not only exert undue pressure on the health care workers, but also on the people.

Faisal Shuaib, executive director, NPHCDA, said Nigeria opened its doors to vaccines with short shelf lives from international donors in order to quickly use and provide some level of protection for the citizens.

Shuai however assured that the vaccines were withdrawn way ahead of when they were about to expire.