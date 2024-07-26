Wigwe University appoints Al-Akaidi as acting vice-chancellor

The board of trustees and governing council of Wigwe University has approved the appointment of Marwan Al-Akaidi as the acting vice chancellor of the university following the recent disengagement of Miles Davis as the vice-chancellor.

This was made known in a letter signed by Fabian Ajogwu, the chairman of the board of trustees and Julius Okojie, the pro-chancellor/chairman of the governing council stating that the university has approved the disengagement of the service of Davis the vice-chancellor of Wigwe University.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Davis for his service to our institution. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

“In light of this change, the university has approved the appointment of Marwan Al-Akaidi as the acting vice-chancellor of our institution, effective immedidately,” the statement reads.

Before his appointment, Al-Akaidi served as both the dean of the College of Science and Computing and deputy vice-chancellor in charge of research and innovation at Wigwe University.

This experience, and others, according to the university management qualifies him for the post, as he brings his wealth of experience and a proven track record of academic excellence and leadership to bear.

“Since joining Wigwe University in January 2024, Al-Akaidi has demonstrated exceptional competence, capacity, character, and strong connection with colleagues across all levels.

“His extensive experience in teaching, research and leadership across multiple countries in Europe and Middle East positions him well to lead our university during this transition,” the management said.

The university management also reassured its community that the transition has been carefully considered to ensure stability and continuity.

“Our commitment to providing an outstanding educational experience and fostering a supportive and innovative environment for our future leaders as envisioned by Herbert Wigwe, our founder, remains steadfast.

“To our students, faculty, staff, and partners, we deeply appreciate your continued support and dedication. Together, we will continue to build on our successes and strive for new heights,” they said.