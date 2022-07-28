Troops kill 30 terrorists, destroy hideouts in FCT community

The Nigerian Military on Thursday said its troops operating in Bwari area council in the federal capital territory have killed 30 terrorists hibernating in the area and destroyed their hideouts.

Brigiader general Benard Onyeuko, director, defence media operation, who disclosed this on Thursday said the said the operation was conducted by troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Force Battalion in conjunction with the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch between Sunday and Tuesday. It would be recalled that the troops were ambushed by the terrorists during a patrol which led to death of six soldiers including a Captain and Lieutenant.

“Troops successfully cleared Kawu and Ido villages. Consequently, about 30 terrorists were neutralized and their enclave and hide out destroyed. Ground troops also recovered 6 motorcycles, 2 AK47 rifles, 1 fully loaded LMG magazine amongst others during mob up,”Onyeuko said.

The director assured FCT residents that its is carrying out all operations to ensure safety of all residents amid fears overplayed attacks by the terrorists. “We wish to assure residents of FCT Abuja in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties. People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed,” he said.

” The support and cooperation of all Nigerians is hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business. Citizens are encouraged to report any unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something say something,” he urged.

Read also: Terrorists release four more abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

He further informed that the troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip, destroyed 80 illegal refining sites in the South-South zone in the last two weeks. Onyeuko said the operation also led to the discovery and destruction 60 wooden boats, 316 storage tanks, 262 ovens and 87 dugout pits.

He said that the available statistics had shown a significant loss of revenue to the economy of the country with street value of about N2.5 billion. Onyeuko said that the military operations were conducted in Madangho, Kokoye and Jones creek in Delta State, as well as Obi Sagbama village and Debu creek in Bayelsa.

According to him, troops also conducted patrols in Awoba, Cawthorne Channel, Boning Channel and Asaramatu in Rivers.

“Troops also recovered nine speed boats, 15 outboard engines, 19 pumping machines and 17 vehicles while 27 pipeline vandals were arrested. A total of 5.1 litres of substance suspected to be crude oil and 1.4 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil were recovered.

“All arrested economic saboteurs and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.