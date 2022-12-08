Trinity University gets NUC’s operational licence

Trinity University, Yaba in Lagos State, has secured the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) full operational licence, having fulfilled all requirements for the establishment, operation and infrastructure, and with a high academic standard.

NUC, the apex regulatory body in charge of coordinating the development of universities in Nigeria, among other duties, visited the institution in June 2022, after three years of the university’s take-off, to assess its operations. Following the visit, the NUC gave its nod for a full operational licence to Trinity University as a private university in Nigeria.

The regulatory body gave full accreditation to four courses run by the university in a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor; the NUC listed the accredited four programmes as B. Sc. Microbiology, B. Sc. Computer Science, and B.Sc. Information Technology in the Faculty of Basic, Medical and Applied Sciences. Also accredited is Mass Communication in the Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences.

Charles Korede Ayo, the vice chancellor of Trinity University, recounted some of the institution’s accomplishments within a short period and reiterated that it is evidence of his team’s dedication and commitment to duty.

“The fact that we got this done is a validation of the good work that we are doing as an institution. It is not an easy task for a university that is barely three years old to record such a feat,” he said.

According to the vice chancellor, four take-off programmes which were Computer Science, Information Technology, Mass Communication and Microbiology were presented for accreditation in December 2021 to the NUC and they all received full accreditation status.

The vice chancellor expressed gratitude to the governing council, board of trustees, management, staff and students of the university for their roles in the achievement of these great milestones.