Education should be extracurricular inclusive Fashola

Abimbola Fashola, the former first lady of Lagos State has said that education should be all about socials, arts, and music and not just about the classroom.

“Education has gone past teaching only; it has to be things a child can experience and discover themselves. The only way you can teach a child to be creative, innovative, and to be able to solve problems is when they engage in this format with the nursery, elementary, and daycare and other levels,” Fashola said during the official opening of Pershing Hills Elementary School in Lagos.

According to Fashola, “when children are very young, they should be allowed to discover their own passion, and know what they can do with their hands. Education is not about cramming and delivery because with this method when the students are put to test, they can’t perform anywhere when they leave school.

“Critical thinking is what education should be about for children. We should allow our children to express themselves, be the best they can be, discover their purpose in life, and walk through it,” she said.

Folashade Adefisayo, the commissioner of education in Lagos State who was represented by Akin Akinpelu, a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, described the school as a delightful place for teaching and learning with its robust curricula and serene environment.

Ewaen Sorae, chairman, board of trustees of the school, said the school made a massive investment because of its philosophy of building the next generation of leaders.

“We have invested in Pershing Hills Elementary School because we think it is important to build the next generation of leaders,” Sorae said.