TP Global FX rehabilitates Kobape Community High School in Abeokuta

In the spirit of celebrating this year’s Children’s Day, TP Global FX, leading forex broker, has announced that it rehabilitated Kobape Community High School in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The rehabilitation, according to the forex broker, is in a bid to improve the learning conditions of Nigerian children, while also championing the need for community development.

The unveiling of the rehabilitated structure, which was held on June 1, 2022, had the representatives of the company, community elders, the teachers and students, in attendance. It is also in accordance with the organisation’s vision to champion financial education through the provision of an enabling environment that affords Nigerian youths to earn a living through learning about the financial markets.

Speaking during the unveiling of the school building, Nitish Sharma, Global CEO, TP Global FX, noted that the initiative reinforces the organisation’s long-standing commitment to champion developmental initiatives across Nigeria.

“We at TP Global FX understand the need to drive social impact programmes that actually affect the lives of Nigerians, particularly the youths. This is integral to us as a global brand because it helps us to create an enabling environment that supports the process of continuous learning. We are, therefore, confident that this initiative will encourage growth and development across the community, which will invariably help in championing educational activities around financial literacy among Nigerian youth through our diverse youth-led initiatives,” he said.

The social-driven initiative further reiterates the core principles of the organisation, which is focused on giving back to local communities with the aim of providing young people with a brighter perspective to life.