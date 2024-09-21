Top 10 African countries where youths believe their nations are on the wrong track

Recent surveys show that many people in various African nations are critical of the continent’s trajectory. Common concerns include governance issues, economic hardships, and social unrest. Public sentiment indicates widespread dissatisfaction, making it essential to address these challenges to foster stability and confidence in the continent’s future.

In the 2024 African Youth Survey the reports say that confidence in Africa’s future has rebounded, rising from 31% in 2022 to 37%, approaching pre-pandemic levels of 40%.

The most optimistic countries regarding Africa’s direction are Rwanda (92%), Côte d’Ivoire (90%), and Tanzania (72%), while Nigeria (84%), Cameroon and Chad (66%), and Congo Brazzaville (62%) express significant pessimism.

The report emphasised that the confidence in national trajectories has increased from 27% to 32%, though 66% still view their country’s future negatively, with Rwanda (98%), Côte d’Ivoire (91%), and Tanzania (62%) feeling positive, compared to Nigeria (94%), Cameroon (89%), and Congo Brazzaville (79%) who feel the opposite.

Economic optimism has slightly risen from 25% to 28%, but 69% remains negative; Ghana saw a sharp decline, while Rwanda’s youth confidence surged to 95%.

The World Bank anticipates accelerated economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa for 2024 and 2025, driven by increased private consumption, though persistent inflation indicates a need for transformative policies to sustain growth long-term.

“Most likely to say their national economy is going in the right direction: Rwanda (95%), Côte d’Ivoire (85%), and Tanzania (59%). Most likely to say their national economy is going in the wrong direction: Nigeria (92%), Cameroon (86%), and Ghana (84%)” the report reads.

The report also highlighted that “Nigerian youth in particular consistently express high levels of concern, dissatisfaction, and general negativity towards current conditions and issues in the country”.

Here are 10 African countries where youths believe their nations are on the wrong track

Nigeria

Nigeria with 94% of its youth believing that the country is on the wrong path. This high level of discontent reflects widespread frustration with issues like corruption, insecurity, and economic stagnation. Unemployment, particularly among the youth, is a significant concern, exacerbating the belief that the country’s leadership is not addressing the nation’s core challenges. Insecurity, marked by insurgency in the north and separatist movements in the southeast, further deepens the perception that the country is moving in the wrong direction.

Cameroon

In Cameroon, 89% of young people feel that the country is heading down the wrong path. The ongoing conflict in the Anglophone regions has created significant political and social unrest. Youth in these regions, as well as across the country, are disillusioned by the lack of political reforms and opportunities for economic advancement. The centralized governance and perceived lack of inclusivity in decision-making processes also contribute to the widespread discontent.

Congo Brazzaville (Congo Br.)

Congo Brazzaville ranks third, with 79% of its youth expressing concerns about the country’s direction. The country has faced decades of political instability and economic mismanagement. Poor governance, corruption, and lack of infrastructure development contribute to the disillusionment among young people. The inability of the government to provide adequate public services, employment opportunities, and a stable political environment further fuels the dissatisfaction.

Ghana

In Ghana, 76% of the youth believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. Despite Ghana’s reputation as a relatively stable democracy, the youth are growing increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of economic growth and rising unemployment. Many young people feel disconnected from the political process, believing that their needs and aspirations are not adequately represented. The rising cost of living, coupled with perceptions of corruption, has also contributed to this sentiment.

Malawi

Malawi shares the same percentage of dissatisfied youth as Ghana, with 76% believing that the country is not on the right track. The country’s economic challenges, including limited industrial development and high levels of poverty, have left many young people feeling that their prospects for the future are bleak. Agricultural dependence and climate-related challenges further strain the economy, leaving the youth with few viable paths to prosperity.

Zambia

Zambia also records 76% of its youth feeling that the nation is heading in the wrong direction. Economic issues such as high inflation, a weakened currency, and mounting debt have led to increased public discontent. Young people are particularly affected by the lack of job opportunities and feel that the government has not done enough to create a favourable economic environment for growth and innovation.

South Africa

In South Africa, 74% of the youth believe that the country is on the wrong track. High unemployment rates, particularly among young people, continue to be a major issue. The country is also grappling with high levels of inequality, crime, and political corruption. Many young people feel that the promises made by the government in the post-apartheid era have not been fulfilled, leading to widespread frustration and disillusionment.

Chad

Chad is another country where a large percentage of the youth (73%) feel the country is moving in the wrong direction. Chad faces multiple challenges, including political instability, poor governance, and ongoing conflict in certain regions. The economy, heavily dependent on oil, is subject to fluctuations in global oil prices, which has exacerbated poverty and unemployment. Young people in Chad are increasingly frustrated by the lack of opportunities and the slow pace of development.

Kenya

In Kenya, 71% of the youth feel that the country is on the wrong path. Despite being one of East Africa’s largest economies, many young Kenyans are disillusioned by high unemployment rates, corruption, and political instability. The country has made strides in infrastructure development, but the benefits have not been evenly distributed, leaving many young people feeling left behind. The high cost of living and rising public debt further contribute to this perception.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia shares the same percentage as Kenya, with 71% of its youth expressing dissatisfaction with the country’s direction. The ongoing conflict in the Tigray region and the broader political instability have led to widespread concern among the youth. Economic challenges, including inflation and a lack of job opportunities, especially in rural areas, contribute to the negative outlook. The once-promising economic growth trajectory has been hampered by political strife, leaving many young people uncertain about the future.

