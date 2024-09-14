Top 10 most bribed public officials in Nigeria by corruption rate

Corruption remains a persistent issue affecting multiple sectors in Nigeria, with public officials often at the centre of this challenge.

The prevalence of bribery among various types of public officials reflects the extent of corruption in the country.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS): Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends, a third survey examining bribery rates, these top ten types of officials stand out based on the proportion of the adult population who reported paying bribes in the 12 months prior to the survey.

Nigerians reported that corruption ranked 4th among the most important problems affecting the country in 2023, following the cost of living, insecurity, and unemployment.

The report said, “In 2023, each bribe payer in Nigeria paid an average of 5.1 bribes, down from 5.4 in 2019, a statistically insignificant decrease. Approximately 87 million bribes were paid in 2023, compared to 117 million in 2019, averaging 0.8 bribes per adult. Bribery frequency is higher in rural areas, with urban residents paying an average of 4.5 bribes and rural residents paying 5.8.”

According to the report in 2023, 27% of Nigerians who had contact with a public official paid a bribe, down from 29% in 2019. More than one in three interactions (34%) involved bribery. The acceptance of bribery for speeding up procedures decreased from 29% in 2019 to 23% in 2023.

The report further stated that “70% of Nigerians who were asked to pay a bribe in 2023, refused to do so on at least one occasion. The bribery refusal rate was found to be highest in the North-West (at %), although all zones recorded refusal rates above 60 %”.

The percentage of citizens facing negative consequences for refusing bribes fell from 49% in 2019 to 38% in 2023. In 2023, 21% of bribe-refusers cited alternative options as their main reason for refusal, while 42% cited normative concerns and 23% mentioned cost of living pressures.

Here are the top 10 most bribed public officials in Nigeria by corruption rate

Prosecutors

Prosecutors rank first, with 62% of respondents admitting to paying bribes when interacting with them. These officials play a crucial role in the legal process, representing the state in criminal cases. However, the survey reveals a significant level of corruption among prosecutors, indicating that their power is often misused for personal gain.

Land Registry Officers

Land registry officers, who manage property records and documentation, recorded a 53% corruption rate. Many individuals seeking land ownership or property transfers have been asked for bribes to expedite or process paperwork.

Judges/Magistrates

Judges and magistrates rank high, with a 50% corruption rate. The judiciary is one of the pillars of governance in any country, but in Nigeria, half of the respondents who interacted with this group reported paying a bribe. This reflects a critical issue within the justice system, where impartiality and fairness are undermined.

Customs/Immigration Officers

Customs and immigration officers are responsible for managing borders and overseeing trade. With a 48% corruption rate, many citizens report bribing these officials, particularly in matters of import/export regulations and passport services.

Embassy/Consulate Officers

Embassy and consulate officers, like customs officials, have a bribery rate of 48%. Many Nigerians seeking visas or international assistance have encountered corruption in these diplomatic offices, affecting the ease of travel and migration processes

Members of Parliament

Members of parliament are tasked with creating laws and representing citizens and have a corruption rate of 46%. Their involvement in bribery reflects deep-rooted issues within the legislative process, where personal gain often supersedes public interest.

Police Officers

Police officers, essential for maintaining law and order, recorded a 39% corruption rate. Citizens frequently report being asked for bribes during traffic stops, arrests, or other interactions, which diminishes public trust in law enforcement.

Vehicle Inspection Officers

Vehicle inspection officers, responsible for ensuring roadworthiness of vehicles, also have a 39% corruption rate. Bribery is common during vehicle checks, with citizens often paying to bypass proper inspections.

Federal Road Safety Corps

The Federal Road Safety Corps, another law enforcement group involved in road safety, recorded a 38% bribery rate. Their frequent interaction with motorists has led to a culture where bribes are commonly exchanged during enforcement activities

Tax/Revenue Officers

Tax and revenue officers, tasked with collecting taxes and other public funds, have a 36% corruption rate. The need for bribes in tax assessment and payment processes hinders efficient revenue collection and contributes to financial mismanagement.

