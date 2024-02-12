Here are 10 African countries with high corruption in 2024

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2023 reveals a widespread prevalence of corruption globally.

This index assesses 180 countries and territories based on their perceived levels of public sector corruption, with scores ranging from 0 (indicating highly corrupt) to 100 (representing very clean).

A significant majority of countries, comprising over two-thirds, score below 50 out of 100 on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), signaling severe corruption issues.

The global average remains stagnant at 43, with the majority of nations showing no improvement or experiencing a decline over the past decade. Notably, 23 countries recorded their lowest scores this year

François Valérian, Chair of Transparency International, said “Corruption will continue to thrive until justice systems can punish wrongdoing and keep governments in check. When justice is bought or politically interfered with, it is the people that suffer. Leaders should fully invest in and guarantee the independence of institutions that uphold the law and tackle corruption. It is time to end impunity for corruption”.

According to the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), here are 10 African countries with high corruption moving into 2024.

Somalia – CPI: 11, Global Rank: 180th

Somalia takes the lead as the most corrupt African country heading into 2024. Political instability and ongoing conflicts have created an environment ripe for corruption. With a weak central government, oversight and accountability mechanisms are lacking, hindering the nation’s progress.

South Sudan – CPI: 13, Global Rank: 177th

Despite being the youngest country globally, South Sudan has struggled with corruption since gaining independence in 2011. Power struggles and resource mismanagement divert funds from essential services and infrastructure, posing significant challenges to economic growth.

Equatorial Guinea – CPI: 17, Global Rank: 172nd

Equatorial Guinea, rich in oil, faces corruption challenges exacerbated by high levels of nepotism and embezzlement. The concentration of power within the ruling family has led to a lack of transparency, hindering the equitable distribution of the country’s abundant resources.

Libya – CPI: 18, Global Rank: 170th

Post-revolution Libya grapples with corruption amidst weak institutions and ongoing political instability. Control over the nation’s oil wealth has become a focal point for corruption, intensifying governance challenges and impeding economic development.

Sudan – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

Sudan, marked by a history of political turmoil and economic instability, faces corruption challenges despite recent political changes. The nation continues to battle corruption across various sectors, impacting public services and contributing to economic woes.

Democratic Republic of Congo – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

The DRC also struggles with corruption in both public and private sectors, hindering development initiatives. Despite its vast natural resources, corruption remains a significant obstacle to progress and improvement in the quality of life for its citizens.

Comoros – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

Corruption concerns in Comoros are widespread, impacting the nation’s progress and contributing to poverty and inequality. The island nation faces challenges in establishing effective mechanisms to combat corruption and promote transparency.

Chad – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

Chad struggles with corruption challenges that hinder its economic growth. The lack of effective anti-corruption measures exacerbates poverty and inequality, posing significant obstacles to the nation’s development.

Burundi – CPI: 20, Global Rank: 162nd

Corruption in Burundi poses a significant barrier to progress. The nation struggles with systemic corruption issues that impact public services, contributing to economic challenges and hindering efforts to improve citizens’ well-being.

Eritrea – CPI: 21, Global Rank: 161st

Eritrea rounds up the top 10 with a CPI of 21. The nation faces corruption challenges that impede its progress and development initiatives. Addressing corruption is crucial for paving the way to a brighter and more prosperous future for its citizens