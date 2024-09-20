List of average bribe sizes by 12 Nigerian public officials from N2,600 to N31,000

Bribery in Nigeria remains a significant concern, affecting various sectors of society. Public officials across different departments were recorded to receive bribes in 2023, with the amounts varying based on the type of official.
According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS): Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends, a third survey examining bribery rates, the average cash bribe paid in Nigeria stood at a national average in 2023, though this figure conceals significant variations depending on factors like the reason for the bribe and the region where it is paid. Bribes varied widely based on the type of public official involved.
The highest bribes were paid to judges and magistrates, followed by customs or immigration officers, and members of the armed forces. Conversely, much smaller bribes were paid to health workers, including doctors, nurses, midwives, and public utility officers the report further explained.
The report noted that the average cash bribe size by type of public official refers to the mean amount of bribes, including payments made in cash or via money transfer. For respondents who paid bribes to multiple officials within the previous 12 months, only data from one randomly selected type of official was used. Prosecutors, Embassy/Consulate officers, and members of Parliament/Legislature were excluded from the analysis due to insufficient data from respondents.
Furthermore, prosecutors, Embassy/Consulate officers, and members of Parliament/Legislature were excluded from the analysis, as fewer than 50 respondents reported cash bribe sizes for these officials in the 12 months before the survey.
The Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends, report emphasised that “in 2023, some respondents reported paying cash bribes larger than NGN 150,000 to judges and magistrates (two cases), customs or immigration service (two cases) and members of the armed forces (one case). Overall, 21 respondents out of a total of 3,993 respondents with data (0.4 per cent) reported paying cash bribes larger than NGN 150,000”.
The following is a breakdown of the average cash bribe sizes by type of public official in Nigeria.
1. Judges and Magistrates
Average Bribe: N31,000
Judges and magistrates top the list of public officials receiving the largest cash bribes. This reflects a concerning trend within the judicial system, where bribes may influence court rulings and legal outcomes.
2. Customs or Immigration Service Officers
Average Bribe: N17,800
Bribes in the customs and immigration sectors often involve illegal facilitation of goods and services, bypassing standard procedures.
3. Members of the Armed Forces
Average Bribe: N16,600
Bribes in the armed forces may be linked to security matters, clearance through military zones, or obtaining special privileges.
4. Land Registry Officers
Average Bribe: N11,700
Land registry officials oversee property documents and transfers, making them prone to corruption, especially in land acquisition and registration processes.
5. Police Officers
Average Bribe: N10,400
Police officers are frequently implicated in bribery cases, with amounts commonly exchanged for avoiding fines, detentions, or processing charges.
6. Local Government Area (LGA) Representatives
Average Bribe: N8,400
Bribes at the local government level often concern service delivery, and permits related to community development.
7. Tax and Revenue Officers
Average Bribe: N7,300
Bribes paid to tax and revenue officers often relate to underreporting taxable income or evading tax audits.
Other Public Officials
Average Bribe: N7,100
Various other public officials across different sectors also receive bribes, often linked to small-scale administrative tasks or approvals.
8. Vehicle Inspection Officers
Average Bribe: N7,100
Bribes in this category often involve obtaining vehicle clearance or avoiding vehicle-related fines.
9. Teachers and Lecturers
Average Bribe: N7,000
Education sector bribes are typically tied to grades manipulation or special favors in admissions and examinations.
10. Federal Road Safety Corps Officers
Average Bribe: N6,600
Road safety officers, responsible for maintaining order on highways, are often bribed to overlook traffic violations or speed limits.
11. Doctors, Nurses, or Midwives
Average Bribe: N6,000
Bribes in the healthcare sector often involve receiving preferential medical treatment, avoiding queues, or gaining access to medication.
12 Public Utilities Officers
Average Bribe: N4,600
Bribes to public utilities officers may be linked to gaining faster service for electricity, water, or other basic utilities.
Other Health Workers
Average Bribe: N2,600
Other health workers receive the smallest average bribe amounts, often involving administrative support for hospital services or patient records.