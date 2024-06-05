‘No tangible result’, Nigerians say as Tinubu’s administration clocks one

On May 29, President Tinubu celebrated one year in administration, prompting widespread evaluation and critique.

BusinessDay’s recent poll, the MayTalkExchange poll, provides crucial insights into public sentiment, reflecting the administration’s perceived successes and failures across various sectors.

BusinessDay analyzes these perspectives, drawing insights from the feedback provided.

Overall performance ratings

The ratings for President Tinubu’s administration over the past year vary significantly, with notable clustering at both ends of the spectrum.

Here’s a breakdown of the responses:

31.8% of respondents rated it as poor (0).

18.2% of respondents rated it as 1.

27.3% of respondents rated it as 2.

9.1% of respondents rated it as 3.

9.1% of respondents rated it as 4.

4.5% of respondents rated it as excellent (5).

A substantial 77.3% of the respondents rated the administration between 0 and 2, indicating a predominantly negative perception.

Only 4.5% of respondent rated the administration a perfect 5, suggesting limited satisfaction with the administration’s performance.

Key criticisms

Respondents provided various reasons for their ratings, highlighting key areas of concern:

Lack of tangible results: Several respondents noted that while movements and intentions are visible, there have been no significant results.

They mentioned, “Movements can be seen but there are no real results yet,” and “The president has shown intention to transform the economic realities of Nigeria, but intentions don’t put food on the table.”

Policy execution: There is a recurring theme of dissatisfaction with policy execution.

One respondent summarized this by stating, “Credible political will to push reforms but inconsistent execution.”

Economic hardship: Economic conditions have been a major point of contention.

Comments such as “Hardship is too much and they are not ready for advice” and “Current economic hardship in Nigeria” reflect the citizen’s struggle with inflation and economic instability.

Security issues: Insecurity remains a significant concern, with one respondent stating, “My rating is based on the absence of any significant impact on insecurity which I believe is the bane of the Nigerian economy adversely impacting inflation.”

Poor policy decisions: Some respondents criticized specific policies, describing them as “poorly thought out” and having “misplaced priorities.”

Best-performing sectors

Despite the criticisms, respondents identified a few sectors they believe are performing relatively well:

Financial Services: Frequently mentioned as a relatively stable sector.

Creative industry/leisure & entertainment: Some respondents see growth and potential in this sector.

Mining/solid minerals: Noted by a few as showing promise.

Other sectors mentioned include communication and technology, interior ministry, and banking and finance.

Worst-performing sectors

Conversely, several sectors were highlighted as underperforming:

Agriculture: Cited by many respondents as a struggling sector.

Oil and gas: Another sector facing significant challenges.

Education and healthcare: Noted for their poor performance and lack of improvement.

Desired changes in the upcoming year

Respondents expressed a clear desire for specific changes in the administration’s approach:

Economic stability: Many respondents called for policies to reduce inflation and improve the cost of living. “Bring exchange rate down” and “Cost of living coming down” were common themes.

Improved security: There is a strong call for enhanced efforts to address security issues, as it is seen as a foundational problem affecting all other areas.

Effective policy implementation: Respondents want better execution of policies, particularly fiscal policies. “Improved policy execution, especially Fiscal Policy,” was a key suggestion.

Support for private sector: There is a desire for more support for private businesses, particularly those involved in infrastructure development. “Support for private businesses that are involved with infrastructure development to facilitate the creation of jobs” was highlighted.

Recommendations if in Power

Respondents also provided insights into what they would change if they were in positions of power:

Focus on security: Many indicated they would prioritize tackling insecurity. “I will tackle insecurity first and all other things will follow.”

Economic reforms: Several respondents mentioned they would focus on improving government efficiency and fiscal discipline. “Fiscal discipline, HDI centered policies, private sector strengthening” were suggested reforms.

Corruption and governance: Reducing corruption and improving governance were also highlighted as critical changes. “Orientation of the political class and Nigerians. Cut cost of governance and make politics unattractive to un-nationalistic politicians.”

General shared opinion

Encouragement for continued reforms: A minority of respondents see value in the administration’s efforts so far, particularly in its bold reforms.

One respondent stated, “I would encourage the administration to continue with the Bold reforms as it offers a road to recovery if executed in all sincerity.”

Calls for honesty and advice: Several respondents emphasized the need for the administration to embrace honesty and external advice.

One pointedly remarked, “Tinubu administration should stop propaganda and should take advice.”

Focus on security: Insecurity is a recurring theme in the feedback, with multiple respondents highlighting its detrimental impact on the economy.

One noted, “I think more attention should be paid to the insecurity we face and its rippling effect on the economy at large.”

General discontent and economic hardship: The dominant sentiment among respondents is one of dissatisfaction, particularly with the economic situation.

A vivid comment encapsulates this view: “He has not done. All macroeconomic Indicators are down in just one year and there is no sign of hope.”

Another respondent bluntly stated, “The government has done a very bad job so far so good. I am poorer than I was five years ago.”

These statements point to a significant decline in economic well-being, with inflation and insecurity cited as key issues.

The sentiment of economic decline is further echoed by another respondent: “Inflation is destroying manufacturing, insecurity is destroying food production. Hunger and poverty is the order of the day. Imagine N1000 is less than 500CFA. Little wonder Jesus hanging on the tree said it is finished.”

Perception of Failure: A particularly harsh critique comes from a respondent who described the administration’s first year as a “colossal failure.”

