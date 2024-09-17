94% of Nigerian youths believe their country on wrong track – Report

Ninety-four percent of Nigerian youths believe that the most populous black nation is headed in the wrong direction, the 2024 African Youth Survey says.

The report, recently published by Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation also revealed that 92% of Nigerian youths believe that their country’s economy is headed in the wrong direction.

The report stated that 54% of Nigerian young people are pessimistic about the future of the country, while only 20% are optimistic about it.

The survey, based on a poll of 5,604 people aged 18 to 24 in 16 African countries, stated that corruption is seen as the single greatest hurdle faced by Nigerian and other African youths to achieve their potential, adding that 60% of young people are looking to emigrate from the continent in the next five years.

“Most of all, they don’t believe their governments are doing enough to address this scourge and because of it almost 60% are looking to emigrate in the next five years,” it said.

North America is the top destination for African youths, followed by Western European countries like the UK, France, Germany, and Spain.

Two-thirds of African youths polled believe in democracy, but 60 percent were in favour of an African-infused form.

The report highlighted that Africa has the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population.

“One of the most important demographic shifts happening across the world today is Africa’s burgeoning youth population. Our continent’s total population stands at 1.4 billion; and by 2050, it will add another billion people, by which time young Africans will constitute the world’s largest source of labour.

“By the end of the century, the population in Africa is projected to reach 4.2 billion – representing 40% of the world’s population – and most of them will be in their twenties,” Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of the Ichikowitz Family Foundation, said.