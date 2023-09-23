Stop motion animation: Nigeria’s next big creative export?

Animation as a form of expression has been in Nigeria for years, with 2D and 3D animation being the most popular types. However, a third form of animation called stop motion is not as well-known in the country.

Stop-motion animation is where objects are physically manipulated little by little, and each frame and movement is photographed to give the appearance of realistic movement. Famous examples of stop motion include Coraline, ParaNorman, Kubo and the Two Strings, and the 2022 Pinocchio, which won awards for its use of stop motion.

While stop-motion animation is not as popular in Nigeria as in other countries, there is a growing interest in this art form. At the 2023 Lagos Comic Con BusinessDay, reporters got some insight into the world of stop-motion animation in Nigeria.

“Stop motion is a time-consuming form of animation that requires a good amount of patience,” said a representative of Radioxity, one of the few companies doing stop motion animation in Nigeria.

This form of animation requires a camera, puppets for manipulation, creative thinking, and time. A three-minute film can take weeks to months to produce, as all the intricate parts must be appropriately aligned.

While it may be challenging to make money from stop-motion animation in Nigeria in the short term, the future looks bright for this art form. According to the Radioxity representative, a person does not need all the tools of a professional stop-motion animator to start. A phone camera and passion are a good starting block for a future in this animation form.

The growing interest in Nigeria is a positive development because it is a versatile art form that can create many stories, from children’s cartoons to adult dramas. It is also a relatively affordable medium, making it accessible to a broader range of people.

The government can fund training programs and workshops, and the private sector can invest in studios and production companies.

With the proper support, stop-motion animation has the potential to become a thriving industry in Nigeria. It can create new jobs, generate revenue, and promote Nigerian culture and creativity.