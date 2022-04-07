Standing up against Russia aggression inspires the whole world – NATO secretary
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has said that the unity and consensus against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine encourages the entire world.
Stoltenberg made the statement at the on-going NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, which includes countries such as Sweden, Ukraine, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.
This is the first time the secretary-general is speaking since the war began in February.
He said, “What you do every day, standing up against Russian aggression inspires the whole world.”
