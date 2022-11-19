Showmax records 111% YoY growth ahead of World Cup

Streaming platform Showmax Pro has announced a 111 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth as the company ramps up for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where all 64 matches will be streamed live, courtesy of SuperSport.

A recent integrated report released by MultiChoice on November 10, 2022, indicated that Showmax Pro has grown 111 percent YoY. The streaming platform stated in a statement that Showmax’s entertainment plan is hot on its heels with paying subscribers growing 50 percent year on year across Africa. “This will be a significant landmark for the whole Showmax Pro team,” Barry Dubovsky, the chief operating officer of MultiChoice Connected Video stated on the game’s debut.

According to a statement from the streaming platform, subscribers in Africa will enjoy live streaming service with existing entertainment offerings with music channels, news, and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

“We’re offering our sports fans the opportunity to watch the world’s greatest sports spectacle in 4K, at an exceptional price point. This time of year is all about bringing communities together, through sport and entertainment,” Dubovsky stated.

For the first time since the platform was launched in 2020, Showmax Pro will offer a four thousand streaming experience to subscribers for the World Cup, the biggest sports tournament in the world, scheduled to start this weekend, on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The stream will have up to 50 frames per second (fps), double the standard 25 frames per second (fps).

Successful 4K tests have already taken place on selected Premier League matches. Showmax made history by becoming the first streaming service in Africa to make mobile downloads possible for offline viewing and launched the lowest data streaming option in Africa last year on iOS devices, a feature that will help fans not to miss out on any of their favourite matches.

Showmax is offering some features that will give an exciting experience to subscribers. When streaming FIFA World Cup games on Showmax Pro, subscribers will be able to pause at key moments and rewind for up to five minutes to ensure they don’t miss a second of the action before returning to live viewing.

Showmax Pro also features wildly popular sports documentary series such as Moment of Truth, which recounts the most iconic moments of the FIFA World Cup; HBO’s Emmy-winning 100 Foot Wave, about big wave surfing; and Tiger, a Critics’ Choice nominated look at golf legend Tiger Woods’ life, success, and scandals.