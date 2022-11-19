Indomie, Filmhouse to launch new flavour in Nigeria

Indomie Noodles, Nigeria’s leading noodle brand, has partnered with the Filmhouse’s IMAX cinemas to launch into the Nigerian market, the newest addition to its list of flavours, known as the Jollof Chicken.

Indomie Jollof Chicken made its first appearance in Nigeria on November 9, 2022, at the premiere of Wakanda Forever, a well-acclaimed movie. It was a night of fun, laughter, games, and praises as there were more than enough Indomie Jollof Chicken to go around.

The launch was graced by well-meaning individuals such as actors, influencers, ex-BBN stars, and many more. It also featured other fun activities such as the treasure hunt which saw individuals looking under their seats right before the premiere began, to win amazing prizes.

The launch kicked off with a face painting session adorning the beautiful faces at the event, followed by the sampling session where people were treated to the savory and sumptuous Jollof Chicken.

The Indomie team interacted with the individuals present and asked them to share their opinion on the new Indomie Jollof Chicken experience.

The highlight of the event was the Jollof Chicken regal celebration of the King of Jollof where participants saw a pack of the Indomie Jollof Chicken sitting on its royal Wakanda-themed throne and praise singers were brought to eulogize it.

Indomie is a unique brand of Instant Noodles, loved by a majority of Nigerians. It has grown to become a household name in Nigeria owing to its delightful taste and wholesomeness.

The love for Indomie transcends across all age groups because the brand has managed to win over the hearts and taste palates of both the young and the old.