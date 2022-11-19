Dufil Prima gets LCCI commendation for quality, market leadership

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, Nigeria’s leading noodles brand, for being consistent in delivering superior quality instant noodles.

The commendation came at the 36th Lagos International Trade Fair that took place recently.

Speaking at the fair, Michael Olawale-Cole, the president of LCCI, said Dufil has been a business known for its resilience and excellent contribution to the Nigerian economy through human capital development, and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Olawale-Cole, who was represented by Gabriel Idahosa, the vice president of the chamber, said Dufil CSR has benefited many schools and children, and that many families in the country look up to them despite the country’s harsh operating business environment.

According to Olawale-Cole, Dufil brands have grown to become household names in the country owing to their uniqueness.

“Dufil is one of the businesses that have impacted the Lagos International Trade Fair positively. The Trade Fair has consistently offered opportunities for the promotion of commerce, trade and investment for companies like Dufil through networking opportunities and mutual relations which have enabled economic growth and development,” Olawale-Cole explained.

Showing appreciation on behalf of the company, Ashiwaju Temitope, the group corporate communications and event manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, said the recognition by LCCI attests to Dufil premium position as one of the leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) makers.

He said the company is a maker of some of the most preferred home brands in Nigeria including Indomie noodles, Minimie noodles, Mimie noodles. He said the company has added value through the production of brands like Power oil, Emperor Oil, among others.

Dufil ventured into the Nigerian market in 1988 and has single-handedly built the demand in the noodles market.