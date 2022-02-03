Shonekan’s burial: Lagos gives traffic advisory for Friday

The Lagos State government has given traffic advisory to commuters and transporters along the mainland area due to the burial service of late Ernest Shonekan, former head of state, coming up on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The statement from the government office states that traffic along Inner Marina from UBA will be diverted to Outer Marina by Oando filling station between 5 am and 4 pm, while all adjoining roads/ feeder roads leading to Inner Marina Road will be cordoned off up to NITEL building.

Consequently, all motorists are advised to use outer Marina road to connect their destinations.

The statement explained that motorists connecting Inner Marina Road through Odunlami Street from Outer Marina road will be cordoned off and traffic diverted to JK Randle Street (TBS) through Force road to Broad Street and that motorists can navigate their journey to their destination.

Read also: Buhari, Jonathan, IBB, others mourn Shonekan

Besides, the statement further disclosed that the motorists descending CMS bridge to Cathedral Church will be temporarily closed to traffic and that such motorists will be diverted to UBA roundabout/ or Apongbon for onward navigation to inner parts of Lagos Island to connect their destinations, except for the dignitaries and guests coming for the funeral programme.

According to the Lagos State issued statement, “the inner Marina road will be temporarily closed as well as all adjoining streets/ feeder roads leading to inner marina road between 5 am and 4 pm on Friday, 04/02/022 from Oando Filling Station up to NITEL Building and traffic diverted from Oando to outer marina road.

“All security and law enforcement agencies will be deployed to all strategic junctions/intersections and black spots to reduce delays and ensure the security of lives and property both along the routes leading to the venue and alternative routes highlighted for the motorists.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”