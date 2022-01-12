Buhari, Jonathan, IBB, others mourn Shonekan

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Ibrahim Babangida, on Tuesday, mourned the death of Ernest Shonekan, describing it as a loss to the nation.

Shonekan, a former head of Nigeria’s Interim National Government, died on Tuesday, at the age of 85, according to a statement from his family signed by Adeboye Shonekan.

Shonekan succeeded Ibrahim Babangida, as head of the interim government following the political impasse that trailed the annulment of the 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by Moshood Abiola.

His interim administration lasted for only three months, between August 26 and November 17, 1993, when he was ousted in a coup, led by the late Sani Abacha.

Buhari, who described Shonekan as a true democrat, said his emergence as interim head of state helped to stabilise the nation’s polity, which was already fragmented along ethno-religious lines. The president, on behalf of the Federal Government, extended condolences to Shonekan’s wife, Margaret, loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun State.

Also, Jonathan, in a condolence message to the family and the government of Ogun State, described Shonekan as “an elder statesman, well-loved for his sincerity and sense of purpose.”

The former president also described Shonekan as a peacemaker and bridge-builder who left enduring legacies. “Shonekan was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge-builder who stepped in to lead the nation at a very difficult time in the history of its political evolution, Jonathan said.

On his part, Babangida described Shonekan as “an uncommon patriot.” According to Babangida, “Ernest Shonekan was one of our cerebral minds during our time in government.

He was the architect of our principle of the free-market economy which helped to open up the system for a robust participation by the private sector”

“The liberalisation of the economy, the investment and boost in the agricultural sector and budget management approach were part of his brainchild,” Babangida said.

Also reacting to the death, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) said Shonekan was “not just an elder statesman but also a visionary thought leader, patriot and reform advocate”.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Asue Ighodalo, the NESG further said the late Shonekan was a man of keen intellect and an astute and committed private sector player.

“Chief Shonekan’s keen intellect and tireless efforts helped birth the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). He was also an astute and committed private sector player who joined the United Africa Company of Nigeria in 1964 and rose through the ranks to become chairman and managing director in 1980,” the NESG said.

“At the NESG, we rededicate ourselves to advancing Chief Shonekan’s mandate in the national interest. Despite the odds, we remain committed to his enduring legacy. We find inspiration in his forthrightness and tenacity, which continue to pave the way for a globally competitive and inclusive Nigerian economy,” it said.