Senate expects ministerial list in next 48 hours – Opeyemi

The Senate Leader, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele on Tuesday confirmed that the expected ministerial list will be received by the Senate in the next 48 hours.

Bamidele made the affirmation in his address during his 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation to the Senate in Abuja.

He said President Tinubu told him Tuesday morning when wishing him birthday around 10:03 am that he will not be able to come to the birthday lecture because of the communication he needed to submit to Senate in the next 49 hours.

“Let me tell you, I will not be available for the next 48 hours because a correspondence must come to the Senate, a very crucial correspondence. Mr President prayed for me. He said we should tell the rest of Nigerians to pray for him to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of my ministers, they will say yes, this is uncommon and join us to pray for Mr President. He needed to be away from any kind of influence” Opeyemi quoted the president as saying.

In his speech, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio pointed out that Governors in Nigeria always fight their predecessor immediately they resume office.

Akpabio expressed displeasure at the attitude of governors to their predecessors, noting that there is no former governor that has not had issues with the new governors.

He mentioned Senator Adams Oshiomole and Senator Adamu Ailero as typical examples.

However, he noted that Abiodun Oyebamiji, Ekiti State governor is yet to fight his predecessor.

He said Oyebamiji is great example of what leadership should be as he remained steadfast.

“As a Governor, the moment you handover power to your successor, he will turn on you, either his taste will change or attitude, there is no governor in Nigeria that has no problem with their predecessor apart from Ekiti governor. There is why we have to celebrate Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele,” he said.