Senate’s closed-door meeting, not over ministerial list — Umeh

Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central has denied media reports that the close-door meeting by Senators on Thursday was over the list of ministerial nominees submitted by the Presidency.

The lawmaker who spoke to newsmen briefly, shortly after plenary noted that the Senate’s meeting has nothing to do with ministrial list as reported, rather it was due to other issues which he did not mention.

According to Umeh, the report is fake and misleading. He advicey the media to always wait to confirm and verify their report so as not to mislead the public.

Read also: Senate confirms service chiefs, heads of security agencies

It had been reported widely that the Senate was forced into closed-door session at 11.59 a.m, few minutes to the commencement of Thursday plenary due to list of ministerial nominees believed to have been submitted by the Presidency.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, shortly after the opening, had said that the Senators should go into an executive session through the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

The ministrial list has been an issueof great concern among Nigerians. There had also been fake lists flying in the social media while some rumors have been circulating that the President of the Senate is already in possession of the list.