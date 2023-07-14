Senate confirms service chiefs, heads of security agencies

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of service chiefs and heads of security agencies recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The service chiefs include C.G Musa (a major general), as chief of defence staff; T. A Lagbaja (major general), as chief of army staff), E. A. Ogalla (rear admiral), as chief of naval staff; H.B Abubakar (air vice marshal), as chief of air staff; Kayode Egbetokun, as inspector-general of police; EPA Undiandeye (major general), as chief of defence intelligence.

Their confirmation followed the screening of the top brass by the Senate in a motion moved by Bamidele Opeyemi, Senate leader.

The ‘visitors’ as they were addressed by the Senate, were given two minutes each to introduce themselves before the chamber dissolved into a committee of the whole behind closed doors at 12. 42pm.

Godswill Akpabio, president of the Senate, shortly after the screening in a closed-door session from 12.42pm to 2.59pm, said the service chiefs answered questions on defence-related matters and topical issues.

President Tinubu had in a letter read on the floor of the Senate requested the lawmakers to confirm the service chiefs.

The Senate, upon resumption of plenary on Thursday, started the screening of the service chiefs, with each of them mounting the podium to speak on how they will tackle insecurity in the country if confirmed.

Recall that on June 19, 2023, three weeks after his inauguration, Tinubu removed all service chiefs in Nigeria and appointed new ones whom he directed to resume with immediate effect.

The former security chiefs that were relieved of their positions by Tinubu include Alkali Usman, inspector general of police; Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff; Faruk Yahaya, chief of army staff; Awwal Gambo, chief of naval staff, and Isiaka Amao, chief of air staff.

The president subsequently appointed new service chiefs and named a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, as his new national security adviser (NSA) to replace Babagana Monguno.

Tinubu also appointed Adeniyi Adewale as the acting comptroller general of Customs.

All the new appointees have since resumed in acting capacity before their confirmation by the Senate.