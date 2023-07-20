Tinubu’s ministerial list ready, to be submitted any moment – Presidency source

Barring any last-minute changes, President Bola Tinubu will submit his list of cabinet ministers to the National Assembly on Thursday, July 20.

BusinessDay sources at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday, revealed that the list is ready for submission as nominees have completed preliminary security checks.

Our source, however, blamed the ongoing intrigues within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the delays.

BusinessDay investigations also revealed that the president will surprise Nigerians, as he has meticulously nominated people he feels can deliver on all fronts.

It was also gathered that the president is yet to relocate to his official residence at the Presidential Villa, because “he wants to fully settle his political allies.

“You know that the president is a politician and he has lived amongst his people all along, many of his friends will be cut off from him the moment he moves into the villa, by the security operatives.”

Read also: Don advocates innovative strategies to grow business, reduce poverty

“We are sure that as soon as the issue of his ministers is settled and the case at the tribunal done with, he will move into the Villa, by then, he would have taken care of a lot of things.”

Although the list of ministerial nominees is yet to be made public, notable former governors, including Nyesom Wike, Atiku Bagudu, and Aminu Masari are rumoured to be among the nominees.

BusinessDay gathered that the exit of Abdullahi Adamu, the former APC national chairman, may alter the original list, with Masari rumoured to take over the chairmanship of the party.

Masari, a former governor of Katsina State, who also previously served as speaker of the House of Representatives, is being considered for the job because of his experience, BusinessDay gathered on Thursday.