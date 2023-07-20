Don advocates innovative strategies to grow business, reduce poverty

Uchenna Uzo, an expert in economic development and emerging markets, has urged the government, businesses and investors to adopt innovative strategies and partnerships to harness the untapped potential, foster inclusive economic development and reduce poverty.

Uzo, in a paper he delivered at the Pan-Atlantic University’s 14th inaugural lecture recently, emphasised the importance of understanding the dynamics, challenges, and unique characteristics of the informal market.

The professor unveiled his ground-breaking research on Africa’s informal market and its untapped potential while shedding light on the captivating theme of “Hidden gem: unlocking success in Africa’s informal market.”

His extensive research unveiled the potential for growth, innovation, and socio-economic transformation that lies within this often-overlooked segment.

The economist also highlighted the hidden opportunities within the informal market, urging stakeholders to recognise its immense potential and implement policies that support its growth.

During his lecture, the professor shared his findings, which emphasised the substantial economic contribution of the informal market in Africa. He delved into its resilient nature, adaptability, and its ability to provide livelihoods for millions of individuals across the continent.

The event, held at the Pan-Atlantic University campus, welcomed an audience of ranking academia, captains of industry, government officials, and other notable personalities.