NBC fosters youth empowerment for sustainable development

…trains over 1,327 youths on employability, entrepreneurial skills

In a commitment to youth empowerment in the country, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., recently concluded another edition of its #YouthEmpowered program in the Federal Capital Territory.

The training which took place at the picturesque Sentosa Parks and Garden, Apo Legislative Quarters, recently featured over 1,300 participants who were engaged through a series of dynamic workshops, engaging discussions, and hands-on activities, to equip them with the skills and knowledge required to navigate today’s competitive job market.

With a strategic focus on seizing the opportunities within the modern business landscape, the program not only delved into career planning techniques but also into entrepreneurship development.

Building on the successes of past events held across several institutions and communities including Lagos and Abuja, the #YouthEmpowered initiative persists as a testament to NBC’s passion to foster economic empowerment amongst youths in Nigeria.

Olukemi Ogunsakin, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead, at NBC, commented:“The #Youthempowered initiative perfectly complements one of the six focus areas of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company’s Mission 2025 sustainability commitment to train one million youths by 2025.

“Since the program’s inception in Nigeria, we have recorded a cumulative reach of over 48,000 youths and the initiative has proven its capacity to catalyse positive changes, nurturing a new generation of young, skilled, individuals prepared to transform the path for socioeconomic growth and success for our nation. Our goal is to broaden our reach and impact as many young Nigerians as we can.”

Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on Community Engagement, commented: “The overwhelming response and enthusiasm from participants reaffirm the importance of investing in youth development initiatives. We are incredibly proud of what these young individuals have accomplished and are confident in their ability to drive meaningful change in society.”

Designed to provide young Nigerians with critical entrepreneurship and employability skills, the event featured interactive sessions offering attendees profound insights into emerging trends and industry best practices. Participants were educated on the fundamentals of AI and its applications in career development, equipping them with indispensable skills essential for navigating the digital era.

Beyond theoretical knowledge, the program emphasised the practical – networking and mentorship – as indispensable pillars of long-term success. Through tailored mentorship sessions and networking opportunities with industry experts, participants not only forged meaningful connections but also gained valuable insights into diverse career pathways.

#YouthEmpowered remains an integral component of Nigerian Bottling Company’s expansive mission to equip individuals aged 16-35 with the essential skills required for securing employment and self-reliance opportunities. Since its inception in Nigeria in 2017, the initiative has positively impacted over 48,000 youths spanning across 10 cities and 10 campuses.

By instilling entrepreneurship and career employability skills, #YouthEmpowered continues to transform and enrich lives, and making substantial social and economic contributions to Nigeria.