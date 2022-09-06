Sanwo-olu’s wife makes case for proper empowerment of women

Over 125 women in Lagos have been trained in different skills by Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation in partnership with Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC).

The women who were trained in skills such as baking, make-ups, tie and die, cleaning detergents, bead making, among others were drawn from Alausa and Agidingbi areas of Lagos State. They were also given start-up kits by the NBC.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training which came under the theme, ‘Empower her’, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo–Olu described women empowerment as one of the potent weapons to fight poverty and build a successful society.

Ibijoke, who was represented by Abimbola, said that when women are empowered and supported to thrive in their businesses and careers, they stand a better chance to build their homes properly which in turn would have a positive multiplier effect on society at large.

“The result of what happened in a given society is a reflection of what obtains in the homes. The home is the microcosm of society and therefore, there is need for constant efforts aimed at ensuring that our homes are in proper shape, and the role of women as home managers cannot be trivialised,” she said.

She commended NBC and the NGO for the initiative to empower the women to be financially independent thereby, drastically reducing poverty and rejuvenating self-awareness.

The first lady of Lagos stressed the need for more efforts to be made so as to reach out for more women especially in the underserved areas and peri-urban communities in order to drastically reduce the poverty index in the state and country.

Speaking also, director, corporate affairs and sustainability of NBC, Nigeria West Africa , Ekuma Eze described the training as one of the ways his organisation is giving back to people as well as part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the company in Nigeria.

Eze therefore, called on the beneficiaries to ensure they put into proper use all that they were taught during the training.

On her part, founder Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, Bukola Bamiduro said the project which kicked off some months ago, hoped to benefit eight states across the country.

While lauding NBC for supporting her organisation, she said such partnership would go a long way in eradicating poverty among the participants.

Besides training the women on skills, she said her organisation also trained them on mental health, adding that most women fail in their businesses because they do not have settled homes.

On the other hand, she urged the beneficiaries to be committed with their businesses as such would enable them record huge success.

Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Cecilia Dada who was represented by Funmilayo Raji of the office of the NGO (WAPA) commended the organisers for positively impacting the lives of women.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the event lauded the organisers for impacting them with knowledge and skills that will in turn transform their lives.