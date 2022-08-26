Remitano creates a women empowerment program for Nigerian women

Since the inception of time, history has regarded women for their ability to generate income and enjoy a certain kind of financial freedom. In today’s world, cryptocurrency has grounded itself as a powerful means for this reality to unravel, and women, too, have been at the forefront.

Based on a recent report, women make up a majority of the “crypto curious” population, however, only a small proportion of crypto owners in Africa are women. Despite their demonstrated interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency, women remain under-represented among cryptocurrency investors and crypto enthusiasts.

In this sense, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, CEO of MoneyAfrica is presenting a webinar sponsored by Remitano to introduce Nigerian women to the crypto industry. They will be exploring the opportunities and difficulties women face within the Fintech/Defi era.

During the webinar, a workshop will be presented by Adaeza Maduka, a Remitano branding specialist, on how African women can use Remitano to generate both active and passive income through trading, investing, savings, and winning, without leaving home.

Additionally, 20 lucky attendees of the webinar would be chosen and rewarded with a total of 200 USDT in prize.

The event which will be taking place on Saturday, Aug 27, 2022 promises to be value packed and live changing information would be dispensed.

Are you interested in improving your financial life actively or passively? If YES, then you should definitely join the women empowerment webinar.

You can also join via Remitano’s YouTube and Facebook channels as the webinar would be streaming live.

You can check out the Remitano forum post to find out more information about the women empowerment webinar.

About Remitano

Remitano is one of the largest peer-to-peer (p2p) cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, currently serving users in more than 30 countries. The platform provides an escrowed p2p crypto marketplace allowing users to buy bitcoin and cryptocurrency easily and safely. Remitano is a market leader in the p2p platform space, featuring an intuitive and user-friendly interface, 24/7 customer support, and boasts some of the lowest fees in the industry.

