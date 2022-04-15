RevolutionPlus boss listed in Forbes Africa ‘Undiscovered Series’

Bamidele Onalaja, real estate developer and MD/CEO of RevolutionPlus Group, has been listed alongside other leading Nigerian entrepreneurs in the Forbes Africa ‘Undiscovered Series’ for Nigeria.

The ‘Undiscovered Series’ is a list of successful Nigerian business owners who have made crucial contributions to the Nigerian economy in ensuring that the growth trajectory remains on track.

Those on the current list were selected from various sectors including technology, banking, digital currency, real estate, oil and gas, telecommunication, e-commerce, and security.

Onalaja was recognised in the real estate space` for his company’s track record and the extent of achievements since its establishment seven years ago.

Other leaders in the public and private sector who made the list include CEO of Slot Systems Nigeria, Nnamdi Ezeigbo; CEO of Polo Luxury Group, John Obayuwana; Founder and CEO of Krystal Digital Solution Limited, Ogunsemo Temitope; Chairman and GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Oyeagwu; Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo; MD/CEO of Globus Bank, Elias Igbinakenzua amongst others.

According to Forbes Africa, the growth of RevolutionPlus Group is a positive indicator that the vision of being the number one real estate in sub-Sahara Africa is within reach.

“The firm, which started out in real estate, has evolved into 10 different companies that operate in a range of diverse sectors,” the magazine added.

While reacting to the development, the RevolutionPlus CEO said the list is such an honour and great privilege. He added that it is an indicator that “several years of building the brand, RevolutionPlus, to a household name has not gone unnoticed”.

The CEO appreciated the amazing team at RevolutionPlus Group for its resilience and dedication to achieving the goals of the business. He assured that the team would continue to strive and work diligently to build on the success recorded so far.

“RevolutionPlus Group is founded on Integrity and we will continue to build on that,” Onalaja added.

Onalaja started RevolutionPlus started in 2014 alongside his wife, Tolulope Onalaja, who is the Group Executive Director of the company.

RevolutionPlus has over the years developed into 10 companies including RevolutionPlus Property, Revolution Plus Construction and Infrastructure, Remarkable Hotels and Apartment, Revolution Plus School of Real Estate, Remarkable Real Estate Investment Club, Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation, Remarkable Impact Facility Managers, Remarkable Foods, Angelic Lingerie and Happy Bet.