Nigeria’s Abiola Salami accepted into Forbes coaches’ council

Peak Performance Strategist and Editor-in-Chief/Publisher of The Peak Performer Africa, Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Salami, fondly called Champ, is a performance strategist with a knack for raising extraordinary leaders, improving the productive capacity and brand perception of organisations and governments. He is an alumnus of Harvard University, Lagos Business School and American Government’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

His membership followed swiftly on the heels of vetting and selection by a review committee. This was in line with the depth and diversity of his experience and track record of successfully influencing business growth metrics alongside personal and professional achievements and honours.

To further validate his input, Salami was also honoured as one of Africa’s Most Influential Coaching Leaders by the duo of African Leadership Awards and World HRD Congress. The author of The Magic of Emotional Intelligence was announced in the United Nations supported top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent class of 2020 upon the opening of the UN 75th General Assembly.

“I’m humbled to be part of a community of the highest ranking thought leaders in the world. I look forward to leveraging this opportunity to build coalitions, contribute cutting edge knowledge to the community and deepen my expertise,” Salami said, stating that the latest addition to his portfolio, the Performance Strategist, described FORBES as a signature of distinction amongst the one percent of one percent of high performing leaders.

With over 10 years’ experience of corporate engagement and capacity development, Salami continues to seek more platforms to impact career professionals, entrepreneurs and politicians. “We are committed to enabling peak performance across the public and private sector. We have served thousands of executives and hundreds of businesses. With the Forbes acceptance, we are at another level of work to influence more executives across the globe,” Salami stated.

Not resting on his laurels, one of the good things Salami is shelling out this year is a media platform called The Peak Performer. This is in line with his conviction that peak performance is inside-out not the other way round. “The Peak Performer is both a digital platform and a monthly print tabloid designed to educate, inspire and celebrate career professionals, entrepreneurs and politicians across Africa,” he concludes.

Scott Gerber, founder, FORBES Councils, in a media release expressed delight in the new membership. “We are honored to welcome Abiola Salami into the community collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council”.

According to him, Forbes Councils help in bringing together a pool of proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.

“Abiola will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts,” said Gerber, disclosing that Salami has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.