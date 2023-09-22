Realtors urged to leverage social media for growth

The President of IMPAKT Realtors Group, Ekene Ozoilo, has advised realtors and other players in the Nigerian built environment to leverage social media to strengthen and grow the real estate sector in a digital age.

Ozoilo gave the advice during the recent fourth consecutive real estate sales training and masterclass, themed, ‘Leveraging Social Media to Attract Clients and Generate Leads’. According to him, the training showcased the organisation’s relentless commitment to shaping the future of the real estate markets in the region.

He disclosed that the masterclass reaffirmed the group’s dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends. “Our commitment to trust, integrity, and innovation has earned us a reputation as the go-to destination for individuals seeking more than just properties – they seek prosperity,” he said.

According to him, the Group stands as a beacon of excellence in the built environment and real estate industry. Founded on a vision to revolutionise the industry, Ozoilo disclosed that the mission of the group is simple yet profound, which is to empower individuals to achieve their dreams through smart real estate investments.

He disclosed that participants were treated to insights, strategies, and hands-on experiences designed to unlock the true potential of digital platforms in the real estate industry. “Over the years, as a visionary group we have made a resounding impact in the real estate markets of the Southeast and South-South regions,” Ozoilo stated.

According to him, the Group’s activities extend beyond educational events, with the capacity to connect clients with verified and genuine estate properties, ensuring that every investment in the sector is solid. “Our expertise allows clients to make informed decisions, mitigating risks and maximising returns.

“IMPAKT Realtors Group offers more than just financial gains. We believe in celebrating success. Members have the chance to earn incredible incentives and even qualify for all-expense-paid international trips. It’s not just business; it’s an adventure,” he said.