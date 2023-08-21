Sanwo-Olu’s swanky swiss watches sizzle social media

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, has stirred up social media with his lavish display of luxury Swiss watches, including a Patek Philippe timepiece estimated to be worth N160 million.

Sanwo-Olu assumed the role of Governor in 2019 and is now serving his second term under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the People’s Gazette, the provocative display of luxury was spotted by social commentator Feyi Fawehinmi on Sunday afternoon. He made a collage of the governor wearing a Patek Philippe and the watch’s price on the Chrono24 website, a platform where the wealthiest people in the world shop for their wrist candies.

Chrono 24 pegged the watch’s price at £136,189, about N160 million, based on the current exchange rate of N1,170 per pound. The website also listed the cheapest range of Patek Philippe watches at £40,000 and above.

However, while it is uncertain or yet to be verified the number of Patek wristwatches the governor has. Fawehinmi, @tyro on Twitter tweeted that there’s a possibility that Sanwoolu has more than one.

This showcase of luxury watches, particularly the Patek Philippe, has ignited fervent discussions across social media platforms, setting them abuzz with commentary and intrigue.

Nigerians who reacted to his tweet say ever since President Tinubu assumed office there has been untold hardship, affording such luxury at this critical period suggests insensitivity to the average Lagosian who can barely eat a three-square meal.

Various Nigerians are of the opinion that he is governor and can afford such luxury judging that he came from a well-to-do family and has acquired various positions that foots his flamboyant lifestyle.

Tayo Onasanya, a Twitter user said: “His wristwatch cost could have fixed water problems in most government owned hospitals around Lagos, and also the elevator crash that killed the doctor, and some undesirable element on here are defending this madness, I gave up on this country walahi , people love their chain.”

Joseph Akinsanya, another user said,”In context, the annual salary of Rishi Sunak is 161K, Jide is wearing a 136K wristwatch and people are excusing that with “he’s a governor.”

“You people aren’t getting out of the trenches, olorun gbo,” he added.

According to him, Rishi is a multimillionaire in pounds outside public service, yet he will not dress so flamboyantly.

“Nigerians truly deserve the kind of rulers they get,” he said.