Tinubu to commission FCT projects on 27 May – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory says President Bola Tinubu has approved May 27 to June 6 as Federal Capital Territory Week for the inauguration of various projects executed under his administration in the nation’s capital.

The minister stated, said this while inspecting some of the projects in preparation for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s one year in office.

Wike said , “By the approval of Mr President, we believe that from 27 May, we shall begin the inauguration of various projects and will end on 6 June.

The minister added that other projects like the construction of bus terminals and the Court of Appeal, FCT Division, and other projects would be inaugurated within the period.

On the non-functionality of some of the streetlights in parts of the city, Wike explained that some of the streetlights were being worked on, while others were being tested.

He assured the residents that the streetlights would come on once the contractors finished working on them,

“As I speak to you, most of the streetlights are being worked on and with the project we are executing, you don’t expect the light to be on.

“The contractors are test running them, so most of the ones that are not working are those that are being worked on.

“We believe that before the inauguration you will see that most of the streetlights will be on,” the minister said.

He said the FCT Week will begin on the 27th of May 2024 with the inauguration of commercial operation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit.

Other projects to be inaugurated by the President during the FCT Week, include the official residence of the Vice President, the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from the Villa Roundabout to the Ring Road 1 as well as the B6 and B12 Road.

wike assured that he was fully focused on his work as the Minister of the FCT and was not distracted by the political situation in Rivers State.