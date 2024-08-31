BudgIT’s Tracka celebrates 10th anniversary, organises ‘active citizens festival’

Tracka, BudgIT’s service delivery promotion platform, which allows citizens to collaborate, track, and give feedback on public projects in their communities, will hold “Active Citizens Festival” (ACF) to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The ACF, an entertainment event with the theme ‘Building People, Moulding Nations’ will take place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on September 14.

Several activities, including karaoke, games, sip and paint, blood drive, documentary screening, and others, have been designed to entertain attendees of the festival.

The event is free for all, however, intending attendees are to register to save a spot.

In a statement by Nancy Odimegwu, its communications officer, the civic-tech organisation said in the last decade, it has “facilitated the completion of over 11,800 projects worth N5.3 trillion in the education, health, and infrastructural sectors in 3,500+ communities, currently serving over 10 million Nigerians.”

According to Gabriel Okeowo, the country director of BudgIT, despite the hurdles, Tracka has achieved significant milestones in ensuring the proper implementation of public projects, citizens’ participation in governance, and advocating for community development.

“Through social advocacy, innovation, and active citizen mobilisation, we have facilitated improved service delivery for citizens. The Active Citizens Festival is a unique opportunity to celebrate these achievements and inspire the next generation of Nigerians to engage actively in governance. While we are excited about this milestone, it is also a call to action for all citizens to continue building a transparent, equitable, and accountable society, Ayomide Ladipo – Tracka’s head added.”

Tracka was established in July 2014 to “track the implementation of government projects, participate in the governance process, and advocate for development”.