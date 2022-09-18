Queen Elizabeth II funeral: What the schedule for today will be like

Queen Elizabeth II is set to be committed to mother earth on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and leader of the Commonwealth of Nations, will be buried in Westminster Abbey after her lying-in-state for the last full day in Westminster.

Today’s activity is expected to attract not less than 10 million views globally.

At present, some leaders from the African continent, such as Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, and others are in London to pay their last respects.

According to the Telegraph, the confirmed order of key proceedings for Monday is as follows:

6.30am: the lying-in-state ends and Westminster Hall is closed to the public.

10.44am: the coffin will be loaded onto the gun carriage for the short procession to Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by the King and senior members of the Royal family, arriving at 10.52am.

11am: funeral service begins.

11.55am: towards the end of the service, Last Post will be played followed by a national two-minute silence that will be observed in the Abbey and across the country. A lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring an end to the service.

Around midday: the coffin will then be placed back on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch in a procession, led by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, together with NHS workers, officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the British Armed Forces.

3.06pm: the coffin arrives at Windsor at the Shaw Farm Gate, with the hearse driving slowly up the Long Walk where the public are expected to line the route.

4pm: televised committal ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at the end of which the Lord Chamberlain will break his stick of office over the coffin and it will be lowered into the royal vault, out of view.

7.30pm: A private interment in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, the tiny venue where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be reunited with Prince Philip’s coffin and they will be interred.

Meanwhile, royal experts in the UK expect the late Queen to be buried with just two of her jewels that many believe were special to the late monarch. They are her Welsh gold wedding ring and a pair of pearl earrings.

According to Metro.co.uk, a gold ring from the Clogau St David mine, which has been used to make wedding bands for the royal family since 1923, will be used to adorn the Queen. The ring was a gift from her parents, George VI and Elizabeth, and it gave way to the tradition of making all rings with this metal for the British monarchy.