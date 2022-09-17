Osinbajo heads Nigeria’s team to Queen Elizabeth’s burial

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday departed Abuja as the head of Nigeria’s delegation to the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom, scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, on Saturday, said Osinbajo departs Abuja on Saturday and will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders at the burial ceremony.

Those who are attending the events also include members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families

The funeral service is scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

“Ahead of the service, the Vice President will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace, tomorrow, Sunday.

Earlier in that day, Osinbajo will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch. She passed on at 96 on the 8th of September this year at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The statement revealed that Vice President will return to Nigeria after Monday’s State Funeral.