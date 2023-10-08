Professionals urged to embrace technology as Ismail pledges innovation, learning

Professionals in estate surveying and valuation have been urged to embrace technology as an indispensable tool for success in their profession and also as major links in the housing delivery value chain.

Hakeem Ogunniran, managing director, Eximia Realty, who made this call, also advised that, as funding continued to be a major challenge for housing development, the professionals and other stakeholders should think of innovative ways to fund projects in a sustainable manner.

Read also: Estate surveyors seek abolition of Land Use Act

Oguniran spoke as chairman at the investiture of Gbenga Ismail as the 28th chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos chapter on Thursday last week.

He expressed hope and confidence in Ismail, assuring members of the branch that the profession was in for a great time with him in the saddle as chairman.

Earlier, Johnbull Amayaevbo, NIESV’s national President, had described Ismail as a transformational leader who was focused on promoting the branch and the institution as a whole, hoping that during his tenure the branch would witness unprecedented growth and development.

“Lagos has always been a leader when it comes to decision making in the institution. The new chairman is someone who knows where he is going and where he is coming from,” the president noted, urging the chairman to collaborate with the council in securing the profession.

In his maiden address, Ismail described his election and investiture as a privilege he did not take lightly, promising to dedicate his time, energy, and expertise to advancing the goals and values of the institution.

“As we embark on this journey together, I would like to emphasize the importance of unity and collaboration within our branch. We are a diverse group of professionals with unique skills and experiences, and it is through our collective efforts that we can achieve excellence in the field of Estate Surveying and Valuation,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “in the coming months and years, my vision for this branch is to foster a culture of innovation and continuous learning. We will strive to stay at the forefront of industry trends and data analysis, embrace technology and adapt to the changing landscape of real estate and valuation.”

Read also: Why over 60% of Nigeria’s land lacks titles

Ismail hoped that, by doing so, they would not only enhance their professional capabilities but also provide greater value to their clients and the public which was why, he added, they would adopt Membership Experience, Welfare, Advocacy and Leadership as slogan.

“I am committed to promoting ethical standards and best practices in our profession. Integrity and transparency are the cornerstones of our work, and we must uphold these principles unwaveringly,” he assured, urging every member to actively participate and contribute to the growth and success of the branch.

Ismail noted that he was excited and optimistic about the journey ahead as chairman of the branch, hoping that together, they would achieve remarkable feats and leave a lasting legacy in the world of estate surveying and valuation.